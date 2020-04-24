Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,006. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.58.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,119 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $135,499.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,527.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

