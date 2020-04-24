Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,445 ($19.01).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,385.27 ($18.22).

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,066 ($14.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,065.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,371.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy bought 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). In the last quarter, insiders bought 885 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,801.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

