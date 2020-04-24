Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,445 ($19.01).
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,385.27 ($18.22).
Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,066 ($14.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,065.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,371.38.
In other news, insider Peter Duffy bought 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). In the last quarter, insiders bought 885 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,801.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.