Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $79.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

