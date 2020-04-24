ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,372 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,629,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,455,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.