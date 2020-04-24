Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 8.4%

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) was up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.80, approximately 584,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 724,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEIX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consol Energy Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

