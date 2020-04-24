Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.33. 2,584,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,302. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.13. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

