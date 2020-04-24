Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $949,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,327,000 after buying an additional 156,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after buying an additional 192,701 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after buying an additional 2,440,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,331,000 after buying an additional 136,029 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,586. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.78.

