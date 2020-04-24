Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Trading 8.3% Higher

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.21, 1,772,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,176,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cosan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,003,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,634,000 after buying an additional 216,557 shares in the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at $169,838,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at $53,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,195,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,523 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,997,000 after purchasing an additional 321,921 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

