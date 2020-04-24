Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Trading 8.3% Higher

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.21, 1,772,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,176,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cosan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.
About Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)
Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.
