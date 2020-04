Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Trading 8.3% Higher

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.21, 1,772,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,176,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cosan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,003,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,634,000 after buying an additional 216,557 shares in the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at $169,838,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at $53,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,195,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,523 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,997,000 after purchasing an additional 321,921 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's RaĆ­zen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

