Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.29. 5,324,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,348,363. Coty has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Coty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 33.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

