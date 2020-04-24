Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AEOXF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aeroports de Paris stock remained flat at $$93.79 during trading on Friday. 144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.84. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $196.85.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

