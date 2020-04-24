Critical Contrast: EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Azul (NASDAQ:AZUL)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Azul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A Azul 7.80% -114.05% 7.40%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EHang and Azul, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 Azul 1 3 1 0 2.00

EHang currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Azul has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 336.01%. Given Azul’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than EHang.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EHang and Azul’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million 37.34 -$65.24 million ($1.23) -10.02 Azul $2.78 billion 1.33 $208.73 million $2.63 3.36

Azul has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Azul, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Azul beats EHang on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Azul Company Profile

Azul S.A. provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

