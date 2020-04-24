CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lifted by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CVS Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,963,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,871. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

