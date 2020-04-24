D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Down 25%

D-Box Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) was down 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 374,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 271,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.90.

D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D-Box Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 EPS for the current year.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated either within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

