DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.72.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.06. 836,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,442. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 92,272 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

