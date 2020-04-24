Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.38.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DCPH. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,845.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $51,754.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,754.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,542 shares of company stock worth $5,016,390. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 288,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,471. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.11.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.
