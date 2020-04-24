Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 120.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 644,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,809. The company has a market capitalization of $521.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. Denny’s Corp has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

