Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €85.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.88 ($94.05).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €59.89 ($69.64) on Tuesday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company’s fifty day moving average is €55.02 and its 200-day moving average is €67.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.