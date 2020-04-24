Deutsche Bank Cuts Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $24.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $33.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of SEM remained flat at $$15.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 277,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,218. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

