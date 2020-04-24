Deutsche Bank Lowers Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 690

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PHNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 689.80 ($9.07).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 567.60 ($7.47) on Monday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a one year high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 585.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 698.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 66.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

In other news, insider Jim McConville sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £265,320 ($349,013.42). Also, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

