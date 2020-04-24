Deutsche Bank Lowers Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 690

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PHNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 689.80 ($9.07).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 567.60 ($7.47) on Monday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a one year high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 585.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 698.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 66.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

In other news, insider Jim McConville sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £265,320 ($349,013.42). Also, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Analyst Recommendations for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

