Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Apr 24th, 2020

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.49) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 320 ($4.21).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 238.82 ($3.14).

Shares of SLA stock opened at GBX 202.70 ($2.67) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 220.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 287.21. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

In other news, insider Keith Skeoch purchased 50,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

