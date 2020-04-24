Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 7.6%

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.74, 7,391,806 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 10,538,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Devon Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

