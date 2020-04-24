Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Downgraded to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

DIV stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.60. 176,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,622. The company has a market cap of $196.67 million and a P/E ratio of 12.33. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

