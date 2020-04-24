Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.44

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.44 and last traded at $104.11, with a volume of 2280810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in Docusign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Docusign by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Docusign by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

