Dods Group (LON:DODS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Dods Group PLC (LON:DODS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 310692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.50.

Dods Group Company Profile (LON:DODS)

Dods Group plc, a publishing company, engages in the provision of information and insights into the political and public policy environments primarily in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and France. The company is involved in the provision of books and magazines; curation and aggregation of information and data; and provision of services through a combination of online information and digital services, training courses, conferences and events publications, and other media.

