Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of DOV traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 316,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,837. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average is $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
