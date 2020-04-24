Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 316,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,837. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average is $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

