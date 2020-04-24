e.l.f. Beauty Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. 130,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $559.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,072.93 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after buying an additional 596,810 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,941,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after buying an additional 346,895 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 341,285 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $109,182.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,185,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,061. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

