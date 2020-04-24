Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.70

Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 210728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. HSBC raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.34). Embraer had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer SA will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Embraer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 533,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 60,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Embraer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,253,000 after buying an additional 658,529 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Embraer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Embraer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,763,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

