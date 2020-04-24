Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.35-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.Emcor Group also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$1.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emcor Group will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EME shares. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

