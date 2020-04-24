Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Earnings Results

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

EMR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $52.76. 1,464,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,941. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

