Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of (11%) – (9%) to $16.53-16.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.
EMR opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
