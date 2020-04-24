Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of (11%) – (9%) to $16.53-16.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.

EMR opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.27.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

