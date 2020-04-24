Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.351-16.719 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.79 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.27.
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.
In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
