Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.351-16.719 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.79 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

