Empire Life Investments Inc. Invests $4.79 Million in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.73.

Shares of WCN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.63. 36,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

