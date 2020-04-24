Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 146,561 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,561 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 5.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $60,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.73. 339,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,634. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

