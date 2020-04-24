Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $202.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.54.

Shares of PH traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,704. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

