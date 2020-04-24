Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.45-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.86 million.Entegris also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

