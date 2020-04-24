Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.65. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 515,241 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 1.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

