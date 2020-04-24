Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.65. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 515,241 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 1.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

