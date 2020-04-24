EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $13.39. 25,590,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,888,115. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. EQT has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EQT by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,484,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,832,000 after purchasing an additional 788,694 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

