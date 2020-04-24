Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will earn $9.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.93. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

COST traded up $5.15 on Friday, reaching $310.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.25 and its 200 day moving average is $300.92. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

