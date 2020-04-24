Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.85. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $860.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $844.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $14.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $881.11. The stock had a trading volume of 318,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,219. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $682.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $793.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $7,950,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,612,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

