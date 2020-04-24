Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of MAN stock remained flat at $$68.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 638,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,089. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

