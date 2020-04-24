Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of RE stock traded down $5.40 on Friday, hitting $171.69. 31,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.11. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $168.16 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

