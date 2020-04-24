Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Guggenheim upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Aegis upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Shares of FB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.93. 10,746,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,289,020. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.47 and a 200 day moving average of $193.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

