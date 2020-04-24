Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of TSE:FSZ traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 470,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,640. The company has a market capitalization of $750.44 million and a PE ratio of -56.36. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.77 and a 1 year high of C$13.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.78.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Robinson Shaw bought 23,100 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,396.50. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe Lemay bought 5,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,858.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$195,076.25.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

