Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,754. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

