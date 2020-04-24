Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.