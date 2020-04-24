Financial Contrast: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) & Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Viavi Solutions and Qorvo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86 Qorvo 0 6 13 0 2.68

Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $15.93, indicating a potential upside of 33.80%. Qorvo has a consensus target price of $107.88, indicating a potential upside of 20.02%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Qorvo.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 3.64% 17.57% 7.05% Qorvo 11.03% 14.97% 10.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Qorvo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Qorvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.13 billion 2.43 $5.40 million $0.52 22.89 Qorvo $3.09 billion 3.36 $133.13 million $5.25 17.12

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Viavi Solutions. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qorvo beats Viavi Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of Things (IoT). The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems comprising radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and other IoT, including smart home solutions. This segment provides gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, LNAs, switches, complementary metal oxide semiconductor system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

