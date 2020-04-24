Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,552 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,341,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,965,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

