Financial Review: Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and HCP (NYSE:HCP)

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and HCP (NYSE:HCP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of HCP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of HCP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Duke Realty and HCP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $973.76 million 12.65 $428.97 million $1.44 23.22 HCP $1.85 billion 6.62 $1.06 billion $1.82 13.67

HCP has higher revenue and earnings than Duke Realty. HCP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Duke Realty and HCP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 5 5 0 2.50 HCP 0 1 7 0 2.88

Duke Realty currently has a consensus price target of $35.04, indicating a potential upside of 4.78%. HCP has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.71%. Given HCP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HCP is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and HCP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 44.05% 8.80% 5.25% HCP 43.66% 12.78% 6.24%

Volatility and Risk

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCP has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. HCP pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Duke Realty pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HCP pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

HCP beats Duke Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

