First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.86. 189,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

