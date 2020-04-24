First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,684. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director John K. Keach, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $101,570.00. Insiders bought a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INBK. Hovde Group raised First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

